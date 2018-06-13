Roaring Fork Leadership Academy Class of 2019 Applications

Glenwood Springs, CO (June 11, 2018) – Marking 30 years as the Roaring Fork Valley’s foremost leadership and professional development program, Roaring Fork Leadership (RFL) is now accepting applications for its RFL Academy – Class of 2019 program.

The annual RFL Academy program entails taking 40 community members through 100+ hours of training and dialogue critical for personal, professional, and community problem solving and effectiveness. Inside of the ‘program’ participants take on civic projects as a ‘laboratory’ for practicing new ways of ‘being’ a leader. The annual program consists of three elements: personal growth and development, skill building, and working in a team on a civic project.

All sessions are held in the Roaring Fork Valley. The class meets monthly from September to May, covering a variety of topics presented by dynamic and experienced educators and trainers in leadership development. Curriculum topics include Conscious Leadership, Mastering Leadership, Communication and Critical Thinking/Emotional Intelligence. Graduates leave with newfound confidence and skills to solve personal, professional, and civic challenges.

Recent graduate Natalie Tsvedos from Garfield County said, “RFL empowered me to believe that I am in control of my actions and responsible for the outcomes. I understand that I chose the way things are, what I do, and what I say.” And another graduates experience was, “Thinking in terms of possibility instead of definition has been a major breakthrough for me.” Bryan Ward, Sopris Health & Wellness

The application deadline for the Roaring Fork Leadership (RFL) Academy of 2019 program is July 15, 2018. Applications are available on-line at www.rfleadership.org.

Roaring Fork Leadership is a non-profit organization dedicated to developing leadership skills and relationships to transform individuals into engaged citizens. For more information please visit www.rfleadership.org.

