The Annual Memorial Day Commemoration at Rosebud Cemetery in Glenwood Springs

The American Legion Post 83 of Glenwood Springs will be conducting its annual Memorial Day Commemoration on Monday, May 31st at 11:00 a.m. at the Rosebud Cemetery. This year there will be a “Changing of the Guard”. The American Legion will be handing over the annual conducting of the ceremony to the Western Colorado Memorial Day Riders (or as Dan calls them the Rosebud Cemetery’s ‘own’ Rolling Thunder). The general public is invited to attend the ceremony which gave the upcoming three day weekend its name.

