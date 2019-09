The Cody Brickell Miniature Golf Fundraiser

To Benefit the GSHS Wrestling Program

Johnson’s Park

51579 Hwy 6 Glenwood Springs, CO. 81601

1PM to 7PM

Come support the sport that Cody loved best!

Prizes, Drawings, Silent Auction, along with food, drink, & fun!

Cash donations Welcome!

Make checks payable to GSHS wrestling

Call: 970-379-7214 or 970-459-7031 for more information.

