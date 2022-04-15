The Garfield County Fair Announces The Friday Night Headliner for Fair 2022!

Saddle up your horses and ride into the city because the Garfield County Fair and Rodeo is going big in 2022. Big & Rich will be coming to Garfield County on Aug. 5th!

This is going to be a wild night filled with dancing, singing, as Big & Rich headline an amazing night.

Singer-songwriter Jennifer Belle will be kicking off the fun at the Garfield County Fairgrounds. Jennifer Belle has captivated country music fans with her hit album, “Heart First,” earning her the “New Country Artist of the Year,” and “New Country Breakthrough Artist of the Year” nominations. Jennifer has wide vocal range, eclectic sound, with heart-felt lyrics.

Of Course you know Big Kenny Alphin and John Rich! They a have career going back to the early 2000’s when their “Horse of a Different Color” album went triple-platinum. Big & Rich have earned numerous Grammy, Academy of Country Music, Country Music Awards, and Country Music Television accolades, and awards. But the duo is also known for supporting a plethora of humanitarian efforts, children’s hospitals, underprivileged children in foreign countries, and our military veterans.

Clear your calendar for the first week in August and get down to the Garfield County Fair Grounds for the annual Garfield County Fair!

Tickets are on sale now at garfieldcountyfair.com get tickets now, they will sell out fast.

Like this: Like Loading...