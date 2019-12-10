The Garfield County Libraries will be Closed for the New Year’s Holiday

All six branches of the Garfield County Libraries will close early at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 31 and remain closed on Wednesday, Jan. 1 to celebrate the New Year’s holiday. The libraries will resume normal hours on Thursday, Jan. 2 at 11 a.m. You can still browse and request books, movies, and more on our website, www.gcpld.org, during the closure. Thank you for your understanding and continued support. Have a happy New Year!

