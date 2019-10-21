Town Hall Meeting – “The State of Glenwood”

Glenwood Springs City Council and Imagine Glenwood are co-hosting

“The state of Glenwood” A town hall meeting to bring council, staff and

citizens together to provide information and priorities of our city for 2020 and beyond.

Monday October 28th.

From 6PM to 8PM.

Glenwood Springs Library/Community room

All are welcome.

How we doing?

What are we doing?

1. Council short and longer term priorities and strategies.

2. City and staff priorities/actions for 2020.

3. $–a look at the budget and A&I uses.

4. Road repair/replacement update.

5. Update on police chief search..

6. RMR and Glenwood Citizens Alliance update

7. “Take a Minute” .

8. Q & A / comments from public.

9. Meet and mingle.

