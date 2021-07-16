Town of Silt Board of Trustees Vacancy

The Silt Board of Trustees is looking for a resident to serve out a Trustee term until April 2022. The board meets the 2nd and 4th Mondays of each month, and additional committee work could be expected.

Qualifications:

Minimum 18 years of age;

Town of Silt resident for no less than 12 months;

Registered voter; and

All other requirements as stated in the Silt Municipal Code and Home Rule Charter

If interested in being part of a decision-making board for the Town of Silt, please complete an application and return it to the Town Clerk, PO Box 70, Silt, CO., 81652 or deliver to 231 N. 7th Street, or email to: sheila@townofsilt.org. Applications can be picked up at Town Hall, downloaded from the Town of Silt website at: townofsilt.org, or by calling the Town of Silt at 876-2353 ext. 102. Applications must be received by 5:00 p.m. July 19, 2021.

Like this: Like Loading...