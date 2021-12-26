Tree Drop-off Collection Site & Holiday Light Recycling Opens for Glenwood Springs Residents

Tree Drop-off Collection Site

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO – Beginning December 27th through January 31st, residents of Glenwood Springs can drop off trees and fallen tree branches for composting at the old rodeo grounds, adjacent to the airport. Before dropping off, remove all decorations, streamers, tinsel, glitter, tree stands and anything else that will not compost. Please do not dump trash or other debris at this site.

The service is free but is only open to residents of Glenwood Springs. The collection site is not available for use by commercial operators. Trees can be dropped off at any time of day with the site open 24 hours a day, seven days a week through January. Trees can also be dropped off any time of year at the South Canyon Landfill for a minimal fee.

Holiday Light Recycling

Don’t throw your old holiday lights in the trash or your curbside recycling! Lights are e-waste. Drop off unwanted or broken lights at the South Canyon Landfill or the Glenwood Springs Recycle Center for FREE now through January 31. Strands should be loose and not in bags or boxes.

