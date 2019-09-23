Volunteers needed Saturday to improve Colorow Trail area near New Castle

SILT, Colo. – The Bureau of Land Management, Town of New Castle and New Castle Trails are teaming up Saturday for a National Public Lands Day volunteer project to remove old barbed wire fencing in the Colorow Trail area.

“The old fencing is dangerous to wildlife and is no longer needed,” said Hilary Boyd, wildlife biologist with the BLM Colorado River Valley Field Office. “It’s a big job, and we need volunteers to come help us out.”

The Colorow Trail is part of a popular mountain biking and hiking trail network on BLM and Town of New Castle land. The network has recently been expanded in partnership with New Castle Trails.

People interested in volunteering should meet at the Alder Park parking lot in New Castle at 10 a.m. Work should be completed by 2 p.m. Volunteers should bring work gloves, water, snacks, and a sack lunch. People should wear closed toe shoes, long pants and long sleeves. Tools will be provided, although additional fencing pliers would be helpful.

National Public Lands Day is the largest single-day volunteer effort for public lands. With 8.3 million acres of BLM-managed public land in Colorado, volunteers are vital to accomplish many important projects. In 2018, more than 3,500 volunteers contributed more than 190,000 hours to the BLM in Colorado.

