There is a water main break on Ponderosa Drive near the Donegan Road intersection. City crews are working to repair the break and restore water. There is currently no estimate for service to be restored, but repair work is expected to take several hours.

To complete repairs, the intersection of Ponderosa Drive and Donegan is closed.

Affected residents may go to the Glenwood Springs Community Center (100 Wulfsohn Rd, Glenwood Springs, CO 81601) while waiting for water service repair work to be completed.

