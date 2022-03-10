We Stand With Ukraine Rally

Aspen and Roaring Fork Valley residents are invited to attend a rally in support of Ukraine at Paepcke Park to show our unity with the people of Ukraine. Given the cruelty of this military invasion, with Putin’s army indiscriminately killing innocent civilians and bombing residential areas, hospitals, schools and churches and now starving people by blockade, we can show our unity and support to the victims of this horrific war. We call for an end to this senseless war and condemn Putin and his Russian Army for these acts of war crimes and genocide.

We plan to peacefully gather at 4:30pm to show our support and hear from some invited speakers. A list of Charities and needed donations will be available at the event for participants and can be sent by email.

Speakers: Paul Marks Hon. Consul of Lithuania Dr. John Prunskis Aspen City Council member and Mayor pro tem Ward Hauenstein

Rally attendees are encouraged to wear the BLUE and YELLOW colors of Ukraine in support of their Freedom. Participants can also bring signs and banners with messages of support for Ukraine and denouncing Putin’s war. If you don’t have blue and yellow just join us for the rally, our voices and unity together shall be heard around the world.

All are welcome.

