Your Assistance is Needed to Honor America’s Deceased Veterans

American Legion Post 83 of Glenwood Springs would like to ask of your assistance. With Memorial Day quickly approaching, we need volunteers to assist us and the Noon Rotary club in posting over 500 flags by the fallen and deceased veterans’ graves. If you would like to partake in the true purpose of the Memorial Day Weekend, we would love to have you join us. We will meet 4:00 on Friday, May 28th, near the brick building in the Rosebud Cemetery. If you have any questions, you can reach Dan E. LeVan at 618-1910.

Like this: Like Loading...