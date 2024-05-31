High School Baseball: Coal Ridge vs Resurrection Christian (Consolation Bracket, Round 3) -Listen Here

In the final game of the 2023-2024 school year, Resurrection Christian outlasted Coal Ridge 5 to 4.

One more time, thank you to our sponsors who bring you local sports year after year:

Flooring America

Mr. Vac Cleaning and Restoration

Bank of Colorado

Berthod Select

Alpine Bank

Western Slope McDonald’s

Carl Ciani, State Farm Insurance

Bighorn Toyota

And to these sponsors that have jumped on to sponsor this year’s baseball playoffs:

Grand River Health

Bullock Trailer Rentals

River Valley Roll-Offs

Jennifer Stepisnik – Fairway Mortgage

Ute Theater and Events Center

Like this: Like Loading...