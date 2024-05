Wintry weather is expected over the mountains during the remainder of the day. Some showers linger overnight before redeveloping over the northern Colorado mountains again on Tuesday. Travelers can expect icy and snow packed roads this morning over Rabbit Ears, Vail and Monarch passes. Temperatures will be cooler than normal through Thursday, but recover to near, then above normal this weekend. However, unsettled weather is expected to continue throughout the remainder of the week, mainly over the mountains of the Continental Divide.