Valley View is proud to announce it has been officially recognized as "pediatric ready" by the Colorado Pediatric Preparedness for the Emergency Room (COPPER) Program, marking the first Level III Trauma Center in Colorado to be COPPER verified. This prestigious designation highlights Valley View's commitment to providing exceptional emergency care tailored specifically to the needs of pediatric patients.The accreditation process is administered by the federally funded Emergency Medical Services for Children (EMSC) State Partnership Program in Colorado. The process involves the highest standards of pediatric emergency care, advanced training and specialized resources.Nationwide, children make up about 20% of emergency visits. In these emergencies, they require specialized care that differs from adult care. Being pediatric-ready means having the specific skills, equipment, protocols and other components necessary for high-quality emergency care of children.