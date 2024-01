Missing pet!Smiling Goat Ranch recently moved properties, and their barn cat has been missing from his new home for a few weeks now. We believe he may be headed back to the old property (from Emma Rd near Willits to Willow Ln near the Carbondale rodeo grounds). Titan is a 6yo 15lb male ginger cat, neutered with claws intact. He has lived outdoors his whole life and is an excellent mouser, but we would really like him home! Titan is friendly, but may be difficult to catch if frightened. If seen, please contact Sheryl Ostrich Barto at 970-379-1383.