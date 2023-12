Colorado Gives Day is a statewide initiative to call on Coloradans to help support their local nonprofits.Since 2010, this event has been supporting nonprofits and raised more than $415 million to help our communities thrive.Created by Colorado Gives Foundation and Presented by FirstBank, one of our major sponsors of the $1Million+ Incentive Fund. Each nonprofit receives a proportion of the incentive fund based on the amount they raise. So it gives an additional boost in the amount of donations raised.Colorado Gives Day ends at midnight on Dec 5, 2023. Make donations through www.coloradogives.org Today's Connections interview is brought to you by Bighorn Toyota in Glenwood Springs.