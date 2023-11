“I am looking forward to being part of Valley View Hospital Silt Family Practice team and meeting patients throughout our local community,” said Dr. Oliveira. “There’s no better way to become part of my patients’ lives than serving the community. In the past, I’ve done everything from working at free clinics with medical students to teaching cooking classes, so I’m looking forward to continuing that in Silt and beyond.”Dr. Oliveira is now welcoming new patients at Silt Family Practice at Valley View. Patients may call 970.876.5700 to learn more or schedule an appointment.Today's Connections interview is brought to you by Bighorn Toyota in Glenwood Springs.