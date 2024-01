Considered “The First Family of Country Music,” the Carter Family essentially invented the kind of harmony singing used for years in country music and popularized numerous songs that became country standards.The Carter Family served as a platform for two of the most creative and talented women in country music, Sara Carter and her cousin Maybelle Carter. Maybelle crafted the “Carter lick” on the guitar and watched it become one of the genre’s best-known picking styles. In A. P. Carter, the act had one of the greatest song collectors and arrangers in country music history.In late July 1927, the trio traveled to Bristol, Tennessee, to make their first records for Victor producer Ralph Peer. On August 1 and 2, 1927, the Carter Family recorded a total of six selections, including “Single Girl, Married Girl,” “The Wandering Boy,” and “Bury Me Under the Weeping Willow.”Over the next eight years, the group recorded more than three hundred songs for RCA Victor and subsequent firms such as the American Record Corporation and Decca. Sara and Maybelle shouldered most of the singing and playing; A.P. assumed most of the responsibility for finding and arranging songs and booking performances.The Carter Family was not only a key discovery at famed Bristol Sessions—the so-called “Big Bang” that did much to put country music on the map—but they also remained at the forefront of country music during its first two decades as a commercial art form. They were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1970.