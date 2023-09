As of 3PM: CDOT has most of the accident cleaned up and is beginning a slow roll westbound on I-70 through Glenwood Canyon. Expect slow traffic until the backup is cleared. Please drive carefully.I-70 Westbound is closed between Exit 129, Bair Ranch and Exit 125 Hanging Lake due to a crash.There is no estimate on reopening of I-70 Westbound, expect delays and slow traffic once crews have reopened the interstate.We will update as more information becomes available.