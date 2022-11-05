High School Football: Rifle at Florence (First Round Playoff) -Listen here

The Rifle Bears beat the Number 3 Florence Huskies 14-7 to advance to the second round of the playoffs. Rifle’s next opponent will be the Montezuma-Cortez Panthers on November 12.
