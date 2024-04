๐ŸŽ‰๐Ÿพ Meet Huxley, our adorable foster fail! ๐Ÿพ๐ŸŽ‰When we first welcomed Huxley into our home as a foster, we never imagined how quickly he would steal our hearts. This bundle of joy turned our "temporary" into "forever" with his playful antics and loving cuddles.Today, we're thrilled to announce that Huxley is officially a permanent member of our family! We couldn't let go of this special pup who has brought so much laughter and love into our lives. Thank you to everyone who supported us through his fostering journey. A special thanks to KMTS for helping sponsor the adoption!