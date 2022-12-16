Jack Jabbour Introduces His Song, “They Saw An Angel”

Longtime musician, teacher, and sports broadcaster, Jack Jabbour, talks with Gabe and Ron. This was supposed to be a short conversation leading up to the broadcast “premiere” of Jack’s song, “They Saw An Angel.” That was just the beginning.
Jack’s blog can be found here: https://covidtrain.wordpress.com/
You can donate to Jack’s GoFundMe here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/wh23q-assist-jack-jabbour-with-covid-medical-bills
You can hear the entire conversation, including the song, below.
Podcast (high-school-sports): Play in new window | Download (Duration: 35:07 — 48.2MB)
Subscribe: Google Podcasts | RSS