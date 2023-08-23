KMTS Connections: 2nd Annual Ride2Zero Benefitting Smiling Goat Ranch

Guests:

Ride2Zero Founder, Nick Crandall

Ride2Zero Co-Founder, Jason Bogard

Ride2Zero Member, Barb Ramirez

Smiling Goat Ranch Executive Director, Sheryl Barto

The second annual Ride2Zero, in honor of USMC Cpl Austin C. Sheets, takes place on Saturday, September 2.

More information on the event can be found here.

The event benefits Smiling Goat Ranch. Learn more about them, here.

