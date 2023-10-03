KMTS Connections: Aspen Family Connections – aspenkidsguide.org

Renee Giles and Adam Flatt discuss the launch of the aspenkidsguide.org website, providing resources to families from Aspen to Parachute.

Local community partners wishing to add their organization to the resource website can get in touch with:

Renee Giles – Early Childhood Resource Connector for Aspen Family Connections

OR

Megan Monaghan – Colorado Director of Kids First

