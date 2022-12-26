KMTS Connections: Basalt Library Legendary Party -Listen Here

Basalt Regional Library Director, Amy Shipley and Community Engagement Coordinator, Cathy Click tell us about the Basalt Library’s upcoming “Legendary Party” on January 13. It’s the first event of its kind since 2020. This family-friendly celebration will include music by the Tim Fox Jazz Quartet, food trucks, and activities for adults and children.

The event is free, open to all, and kid-friendly.

You can find more information on the Basalt Library website.

