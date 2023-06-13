KMTS Connections: Bike There Day in Glenwood Springs

Glenwood Springs Bicycle Advocates Coordinator Steve Smith, SGM Marketing Director Jenn Flentge, and bicycle advocate Ginny West discuss Bike There Day, a community initiative aimed at encouraging people to ride their bicycles instead of using cars. The guests highlight the numerous benefits of cycling, including reduced carbon emissions, improved physical health, and a stronger sense of community.
On Bike There Day, Wednesday, June 28, there will be several aid stations in Glenwood from 7:00 AM to 8:30 AM:
• South Grand at 27th Street (Berthod Motors)
• River Trail at 23rd Street (across from Alpine Bank)
• North Landing (north end of Grand Avenue bicycle-pedestrian bridge)
• West Midland bike bath (at the Community Center)
For more information, email glenwoodbikes@rof.net
Podcast (kmts-connections): Play in new window | Download (Duration: 29:07 — 13.3MB)
Subscribe: Google Podcasts | RSS