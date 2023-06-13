KMTS Connections: Bike There Day in Glenwood Springs

Glenwood Springs Bicycle Advocates Coordinator Steve Smith, SGM Marketing Director Jenn Flentge, and bicycle advocate Ginny West discuss Bike There Day, a community initiative aimed at encouraging people to ride their bicycles instead of using cars. The guests highlight the numerous benefits of cycling, including reduced carbon emissions, improved physical health, and a stronger sense of community.

On Bike There Day, Wednesday, June 28, there will be several aid stations in Glenwood from 7:00 AM to 8:30 AM:

• South Grand at 27th Street (Berthod Motors)

• River Trail at 23rd Street (across from Alpine Bank)

• North Landing (north end of Grand Avenue bicycle-pedestrian bridge)

• West Midland bike bath (at the Community Center)

For more information, email glenwoodbikes@rof.net

