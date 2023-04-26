KMTS Connections: Buddy Program Call for Volunteers

The Buddy Program, a youth mentoring program, is looking for volunteers to become Big Buddies and spend time with young people in the Aspen to Rifle area. Assistant Director, Brooke Bockelman and Community Outreach Manager Laura Seay say Big Buddies act as mentors and are trusted adults who can help youth develop and expand their horizons. The program provides support, coordinates activities for Buddy pairs, and asks for a minimum commitment of one year to establish trust. The Buddy Program offers various activities, such as skiing, movie nights, and pottery classes, for Big and Little Buddies to enjoy together. The program aims to provide additional support to youth.

Like this: Like Loading...