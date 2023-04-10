KMTS Connections: CLEER eBikeThere Program

Zuleika Pevec, the Clean Energy Program Manager at CLEER (Clean Energy Economy for the Region), talks about the eBikeThere Program where they are selling 40 eBikes for $150. This initiative encourages people to utilize electric bikes for short-distance travel rather than cars. To learn more about the CLEER eBike There promotion, you can visit their website at garfieldcleanenergy.org/eBikeThere2023.
