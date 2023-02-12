KMTS Connections: CLEER / GCE Program Update

The Garfield Clean Energy Collaborative has been an innovative leader in advancing energy efficiency, renewable energy, and clean transportation to protect the environment and build a strong economy in Garfield County since 2012. This past year, the Collaborative adopted an updated energy action plan that sets accelerated goals for the year 2030. Morgan Hill will be discussing this exciting new phase of Garfield Clean Energy’s important work. Morgan is the associate director at Clean Energy Economy for the Region and Garfield Clean Energy program lead.

