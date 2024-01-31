KMTS Connections: Colorado Mountain College Spring Course Sample

Annmarie Deter from CMC’s Glenwood Campus talks about some of the 30 new classes scheduled for spring 2024.

Dave Levine talks about “Diamond Dogs Do Dinner,” a Ted Lasso-themed conversation and connection group.

Art instructor Thelma Zabel discusses art classes for young people.

Search for and register for classes here: https://community-education.coloradomtn.edu/

