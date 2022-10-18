KMTS Connections: Elevate: A Forum for Women Creating Impact -Listen here

Listen to our conversation about Elevate: A Forum for Women Creating Impact. We’ll talk with three speakers, Dr. “Beez” Lea Ann Schell, who, along with Yesenia Silva-Estrada will discuss inclusion, and Susan Harig will discuss engagement. Roaring Fork Leadership Executive Director, Andrea Palm-Porter, will also discuss the importance of the event as one of the sponsors.

Additionally, there will be an opportunity for discussion, networking, and socializing that includes beverages and appetizers after the speakers conclude.

Information about the event can be found here: https://rfleadership.org/avada_portfolio/elevate-a-forum-for-women-creating-impact/

Register here for the event: https://community-education.coloradomtn.edu/

