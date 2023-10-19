KMTS Connections: Elevate: A Forum for Women Finding Voice

An in-depth discussion about the “Elevate: A Forum for Women Finding Voice” event scheduled for October 27th at Morgridge Commons in Glenwood. The focus of the event is to empower women, enhance their leadership skills, and provide them with tools to find and utilize their voice effectively. Several local speakers, including Kathy Fry, Michelle Ewalt, and Barbara Freeman, are highlighted. They delve into topics like female leadership in traditionally male-dominated professions, the importance of addressing mental and emotional well-being, and understanding leadership as an ongoing, creative act.

More information about the event is available here: coloradomtn.edu/community-education

