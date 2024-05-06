KMTS Connections: ENC Field Day

Organizers of the annual Encourage, Nurture, Challenge Field Day are looking for donations to help make the event happen. Today, we spoke with Special Support Needs Teacher, Terri Arredondo, Paraprofessional Megan Bauer, and Speech Language Pathologist, Sharon Malfitano, along with students, Quentin, Gael, Indy, Lindsey, Isabella, and Dane.

Nearly 200 students from five school districts will participate at ENC Field Day.

If you can contribute to ENC Field Day, you can contact Terri via email: tarredondo@garfieldre2.net

You can also mail a check to:

CR BOCES

ATTN: ENC Field Day

P.O. Box 68

Parachute, CO 81635

