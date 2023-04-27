KMTS Connections: Encourage, Nurture, Challenge Field Day

Every year, Colorado River BOCES coordinates Encourage Nurture Challenge Field Day for students with significant support needs. This year the event will happen at Rifle Middle School.

Terri Arredondo, the significant support needs teacher at Rifle Middle School, explains that the event is about equity, valuing students, and helping them reach their potential. The students attend classes with the support of four staff members, and each student has achievable goals that they try to reach on a daily basis. The field day is true with activities such as the long jump and racing, and students get to pick which activities they want to participate in. Students from Aspen to Parachute will attend the event.

Joining Terri are Significant Support Needs Paraprofessionals Betty Henrie and Wayne Edgeton as well as students Stefany Isidro, Abby Shideler, Gael Rascon, David Rosas, Bella Irizarry, and Kage Shaw.

Encourage, Nurture, Challenge Field Day is not a public event, but the public is asked to help support the event by making a monetary donation.

Donations may be sent to:

Colorado River BOCES

P.O. Box 68

Parachute, CO 81635

Here’s a video from Encourage, Nurture, Challenge 2019:

Listen to the interview here:

