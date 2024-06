The ultimate ticket giveaway is here! We are giving away one pair of tickets to one lucky winner here on our Facebook page to the Caveman Music Festival taking place labor day weekend in Weston Colorado.Here's your first opportunity to win & how to enter! 🎫1. Like our KMTS Facebook page & Caveman Music Festival 2. Share this post3. Tag a friend(s) in the comments below & tell what artist you look forward to hearing the most at this year's event!Fine details and ticket info for winner:(Winner will be announced on KMTS Facebook page on Monday June 17th.*Winner MUST present numbered voucher given to you by KMTS and a photo ID upon arrival to the event and only the name provided by the radio station assigned to this voucher will be allowed to pick up any part of the voucher package.*The voucher cannot be duplicated and is non-transferrable.*The voucher allows 1 pair (2 people) entrance to the grounds for tent camping and entrance to the festival for all 3 concert days.*If you plan to bring a Camper/RV there will be an upcharge see voucher for details.)For more information about the Caveman Music Festival or to view the full artist lineup please visit their website at: cavemanmusicfestival.com/