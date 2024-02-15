KMTS Connections: Glenwood Springs High School Production of Funny Girl

Glenwood Springs High School presents Funny Girl, the same musical seen for the first time on stage almost exactly 60 years ago that starred Barbara Steisand.

Director Amy Moritz talks about the history of the theatre program at Glenwood Springs High School and her experience directing Funny Girl.

AJ Lott and Sera Dehm talk about their characters in Funny Girl and their long-standing friendship that started years ago in theatre.

The show takes place in the Jeanne Miller Theatre Friday and Saturday, February 23rd and 24th and March 1st and 2nd. The direct link for tickets is https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/81521

