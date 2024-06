Thank you for joining us at the rodeo tonight! Gates open at 5pm, Grand Entry at 7:30pm. To ensure a safe and enjoyable evening, please note the following important reminders...▪️ Parking: Please park close to others and follow volunteer directions. No parking is allowed on Country Road 100. Overflow parking is available on Willow Lane, but please do not block driveways.▪️ Free Transportation: Consider using our free shuttle buses from The Orchard, as parking is limited and extremely congested. Shuttles start at 6pm and run continuously until approx. 10pm▪️ Safety: Keep the lane around the arena clear for emergency vehicles and ingress/egress.▪️ Pets: Please leave your dogs at home.▪️ Children: Keep a close eye on your kids and avoid letting them near horses, livestock, and vehicles.▪️ Food and Drink: You're welcome to bring food and non-alcoholic drinks. Alcohol is available for purchase from our vendors.▪️ Trash: Please pick up your trash and recycle when possible.▪️ Restrooms: Port-a-potties are available on the west side of the main grandstand and near the green barn.▪️ Contestants: If you're participating in the rodeo, Mutton Bustin’ and/or Calf Scramble please sign up and register starting at 5:00 pm at the secretary booth.▪️ Departure: When leaving, please drive safely and be aware of pedestrians and heavy traffic.Enjoy and have a safe night!