KMTS Connections: Glenwood Turkey Trot Tradition Continues

Sopris Barracudas swimmer, Hazen Lindenberg, and his mom, Tiffany share details about this year’s Turkey Trot, a Thanksgiving tradition since 1986.
One of the founders of the Turkey Trot, Mike Vidakovich shares some history about the event.
Register for the event here: https://www.active.com/glenwood-springs-co/running/distance-running-races/turkey-trot-5k-fun-run-2022?int=72-3-A1
Podcast (kmts-connections): Play in new window | Download (Duration: 40:44 — 18.6MB)
Subscribe: Google Podcasts | RSS