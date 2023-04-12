KMTS Connections: Graham Mesa Elementary Art Auction

In this interview, Student Council President, Leah Gunderman, art teacher, Anne Hunter, and School Counselor, Kasey Nispel discuss the annual Graham Mesa art auction where students create art pieces to be auctioned off to raise funds for the school’s art program and new playground equipment, among other things. The art will be sold through professional auctioneer, Cissy Tabor, who talks about her experience at the event last year and why it’s important to support kids in this way.

The event begins with a spaghetti dinner at 5:00 on Friday, April 21.

More information can be found here: https://www.facebook.com/events/150325564304766

