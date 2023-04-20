KMTS Connections: Grand River vs. Valley View Charity Basketball Game

On May 11th, a charity basketball game will be held between staff from Grand River and Valley View at Coal Ridge High School. The event is a fundraiser for A Way Out, an organization that supports people with addiction. The idea for the game was initiated by Dr. Kevin Coleman from Grand River during one of the quarterly meetings between the two organizations to discuss collaboration and service lines. Becky Gordon from A Way Out expressed her gratitude for being chosen as the beneficiary of the fundraiser.

The event is free to attend, but donations are encouraged.

More information about A Way Out: awayout.org

More information about the charity basketball game: https://grandriverhealth.org/event/charity-basketball-game/

