KMTS Connections: High Desert Police K9 Association K9 Challenge

Today, we talk with Deanie Earthman, Treasurer of the High Desert Police K9 Association about the upcoming Police K9 Challenge event on Saturday, April 22, 2023 from approximately 9:00 AM – 2:30 PM, at the Delta County Fairgrounds in Hotchkiss.

Deanie discusses the purpose of the event, which is to showcase the skills and abilities of police dogs and their handlers, as well as to raise funds for the High Desert Police K9 Association. She explains that the Police K9 Challenge will feature various events and competitions that test the dogs’ skills in areas such as agility, obedience, and detection. The event is open to police and military dogs from several states, and Deanie emphasizes the importance of showcasing the value and capabilities of these animals.

Deanie also talks about the work of the High Desert Police K9 Association, which provides support and resources for police and military dogs and their handlers. The organization helps train dogs and their handlers from smaller departments and also helps offset veterinary costs to the handler once a K9 has retired from police work.

Admission to the event is free and all human members of the family are welcome, but pets are not.

More information can be found at either of these links:

https://www.facebook.com/HighDesertPoliceK9

https://highdesertk9.com/

