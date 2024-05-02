KMTS Connections: Holy Cross Energy Roundup Foundation

Claude Pupkin is a member of the Holy Cross Energy Roundup Foundation Board. Lindsey Williams works for Holy Cross and is the Holy Cross liason to the foundation.

The Holy Cross Energy Roundup Foundation is a separate 501(C)(3) organization supported by Holy Cross Energy. Its mission is to make grants monthly to charitable organizations and individuals in the service area where Holy Cross Energy operates. The foundation raises funds through member contributions where members can choose to round up their bill to the nearest dollar, through employee contributions, and other corporate donations.

