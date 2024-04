Hi Country 4 wheelers and White River Trail Runners invite you out to help out at their annual Hubbard Mesa cleanup Saturday, May 4th from 9am to 3pm. Everyone will meet at the Hubbard Mesa trailhead. (Go north on the Fravert reservoir road 1.5 miles, keep right on Co Rd 290 another mile.) Lunch will be provided provided!Today's Connections interview is brought to you by Bighorn Toyota in Glenwood Springs.