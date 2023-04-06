KMTS Connections: Inclusion and Accessibility Summit

The Inclusion and Accessibility Summit is a virtual event to be held on Tuesday, April 11. The summit is intended to bring together leaders and advocates to discuss and promote inclusion and accessibility. The event will include a range of insights and experiences shared by those with disabilities, their caretakers, and healthcare providers. Anyone with an interest in learning more about how to create a more diverse and inclusive community or how to promote accessibility for individuals with disabilities is welcome. The summit offers a variety of discussion and networking opportunities, making it a valuable experience for anyone interested in promoting inclusion and accessibility.

More information and instructions for how to register can be found here: https://form.jotform.com/mhohstadt/aivs

