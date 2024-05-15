KMTS Connections: Journey Home Animal Care Center Barks and Brews and Kitten Baby Shower

Journey Home Animal Care Center is hosting a fundraising event with the Greater Rifle Improvement Team and Rifle Parks and Recreation called Barks and Brews at Deerfield Park in Rifle. The event will feature local breweries, barbecue vendors, and live music. Tickets are $25 for anyone 21 years old or older, and $10 for anyone under 21. The event aims to raise funds for the animal shelter and promote adoption and reunification of lost pets. Journey Home also offers veterinary services such as spaying, neutering, microchipping, and vaccinations.

They will also be hosting a kitten baby shower supply drive on May 25th to collect donations for the care of kittens that are not quite ready to be adopted.

