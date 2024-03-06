KMTS Connections: Journey Home Animal Care Center Spayghetti and No Balls Dinner

Jessie Roy and Matt Thoresen from Journey Home Animal Care Center discuss the annual dinner where they raise money for spay and neuter programs. The dinner is this Saturday at the Rifle Elks Lodge. More information is available here: https://jhacc.org/event/spayghetti-no-balls-dinner/

We also discuss other services available at the animal shelter, and we discuss the upcoming Strut for Mutts event, which takes place April 20. Online registration is open for Strut Your Mutts here: https://jhacc.org/event/s4m/

