KMTS Connections: Mountain Madrigals 2023 Performances

Mountain Madrigals singers, Jeff Schlepp, Patty Schaffner, and Lisa Langer discuss this year’s Christmas Concerts

Performances are at the Glenwood Church of Christ, 260 Soccer Field Rd.

Saturday, December 2 – 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, December 3 – 2:00 p.m.

Friday, December 8 – 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, December 9 – 2:00 p.m.

Admission is free, but donations to offset the costs of music, props, and accompaniment are appreciated.

More information can be found on the Madrigals’ Facebook Page

