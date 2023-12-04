KMTS Connections: Mountain West Gives

Ava Gilbert, Highwater Farm Youth Program Coordinator, Estefania Acosta, Advocate Safehouse Project Bilingual Client Advocate, and Renee Miller, Liberty Classical Academy Founder and Director of Advancement, discuss their organizations and the other 80 nonprofits participating in Colorado Gives Day from Garfield County, Pitkin County, and the Roaring Fork portion of Eagle County.

A complete list of the local nonprofits participating in Colorado Gives day can be found at mountainwestgives.org

Like this: Like Loading...