KMTS Connections: Music Meanders Series in Downtown Glenwood -Listen here

Music Meanders is a new October Downtown Music Series coming to Glenwood Springs thanks to a collaboration between the Glenwood Downtown Development Authority (DDA) and the City of Glenwood. Live music featuring Roaring Fork and Colorado River Valley musicians will be taking place at various locations downtown from 12:30pm – 6:30pm on Saturday, October 8, 15, and 22.

DDA Executive Director, Jillian Sutherland and Music Meanders coordinator Bob Campbell tell us all about it.

Like this: Like Loading...